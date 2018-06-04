Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A millstone for workers

04 June 2018 - 05:00
Picture: ISTOCK
The National Minimum Wage Bill was adopted with much fanfare last week, at a time when the economy is shedding jobs, VAT has been increased, economic growth is slower than the birth rate of 2%, the price of petrol is soaring and pushing up inflation, and we have one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.

The new legislation has been rushed through to score political points and votes in next year’s election — not unlike the decision to revisit the expropriation of land without compensation.

When an exuberant Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant said "This is a milestone and a victory for the workers", I thought it more of a "millstone" around the neck of the unemployed and those who will lose their jobs when it becomes unaffordable for their employers to keep them on.

JM Bouvier
Bryanston

