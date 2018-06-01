LETTER: Wage law will kill jobs

The average employed person in SA has to work for a household of at least five people (Report reveals depth of SA workers’ struggle to make ends meet, May 30). Unfortunately, as the wage level goes up with the national minimum wage, there will be more unemployed, so even if people get more money weekly or monthly they will have greater expenses. The only way we can turn this around is to create more jobs so more people in each household or extended family are able to bring money into the household.

We know from the Treasury and from independent research that at least 750,000 jobs are going to be lost due to the implementation of the minimum wage legislation. This is over and above the fact that small businesses will stop recruiting if the level of the minimum wage exceeds the productivity of their workers.

In essence, the real bloodbath will be in nonrecruitment by small businesses.

We cannot legislate ourselves out of poverty. We need to ensure that the government does everything in its power to enable small business to thrive, thereby creating more jobs.

Michael Bagraim

DA labour spokesman