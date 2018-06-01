LETTER: Trade in arms is normal

Terry Crawford-Browne is no stranger to the Israel-haters club, aka the anti-Semitic brigade (Open books, let us see, May 30).

He seems to have intimate knowledge of how Israel bribes various governments. Arms and other exports between countries are part of normal trade relations, such as Iranian arms exports to Syria and Saudi arms exports to certain Gulf states. In fact, almost every industrial country that conducts international trade includes arms in its inventory. SA is also a producer of armaments, which are exported to various countries in Africa and South America.

However, Crawford-Browne stigmatises only one country for this type of trade. I wonder why. Could it be out of sheer hatred for the Jews?

He writes of an Israeli genocide in Gaza, but what would he call the death toll of half a million people in Syria, or a few hundred thousand in Yemen and the Democratic Republic of Congo?

Let’s not forget who organised the Russell Tribunal on Palestine, a kangaroo court held in Cape Town attended by anti-Zionists and which amounted to nothing less than misguided souls venting their hatred at the Jewish state.

Allan Wolman

Johannesburg