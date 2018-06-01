LETTER: Clarify water tender data

Could Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Neilson please supply the details of the open tender process followed for the three major groundwater projects being undertaken for the city — the Atlantis, Cape Flats and Table Mountain Group aquifers — which resulted in the appointment of the same ground-water consultancy for all three of these mega projects? (No dodgy water deals, May 29).

These are probably the three biggest ground-water projects undertaken by the city, but I don’t recall any open tender process having been followed.

Perhaps I was asleep and missed all of this. Apart from what seems to be a flawed and unfair project award basis, it is surely risky business practice to put all your eggs in one basket.

Peter Rosewarne

Cape Town