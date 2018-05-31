LETTER: Where is SA heading?

What the law-abiding and tax-paying citizenry of SA are asking the president and the ANC is where SA is heading. Under their leadership all we’re witnessing is deliberate and planned murder and rape (domestic and political); unabated protests going hand-in-hand with violence, looting and arson; taxi wars that result in daily killings; no arrests of felons responsible for looting the Treasury, municipalities and state-owned enterprises. So far, the Guptas are seen to be getting away with it.

It’s as if we are living in a dark vacuum without any escape in sight. How long can this go on? Or, put another way, how long will the good people of the country put up with this rot, which is eating into the moral fibre of the rainbow nation promised, ironically, by the very party that is the culprit?

One thing is for sure — the present situation is a recipe for a revolution initiated by those who are fed up with the status quo.

Cliff Buchler

George