LETTER: Toxic patriarchy scores again

Once more we see SA’s toxic patriarchy in all its glory with the re-election of Danny Jordaan as South African Football Association (Safa) president, despite two cases of alleged rape hanging over his head.

Let us not forget that this character is still tainted by the FBI investigation into the $10m that allegedly exchanged hands as a bribe for SA to win the 2010 World Cup bid, and how he ceased travelling abroad and hired top lawyers in SA and the US due to his fear of arrest. Jordaan denies his involvement, despite a letter dated December 10 2007, signed off by him, approving the payment.

Coming back to the present, his re-election as Safa head was unopposed, with 95% of the members voting for him. This rubs salt into the wound of SA’s "rape culture".

I know the slogan "innocent until proven guilty", but it is abused in this country. Every crook and thief spends years in their position waiting to be exonerated as the rot continues.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston