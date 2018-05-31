LETTER: Tenure reform is crucial

Wandile Sihlobo and Johann Kirsten’s excellent article on land reform refers (Secret of successful land reform: don’t rely on the state, May 28).

SA is a very effective land market, with many farms being bought and sold every month by willing sellers to willing buyers engaged in sustainable agricultural production.

About 5% of our total freehold land area changes ownership in this manner every year. This means land equal to (or slightly exceeding) the total 78.4-million hectares freehold tenure in SA has been transferred since 1994. A properly constructed and resourced, market-assisted land redistribution programme would have substantially improved the dismal progress the authors refer to.

Tenure reform in the former homeland areas, mostly under traditional African tenure systems, is indeed the missing component of our debate.

Academics in the agricultural economics department of the University of KwaZulu-Natal have published research on the correlation between unused or under-used high agricultural potential land and high levels of poverty in these areas. The thesis essentially investigates why very poor people are not using good agricultural land in areas of the province, with similar research conducted in both the Eastern Cape and Swaziland.

The findings are multifaceted, but a central theme is that an ability to trade production rights, either through rental or sale, would substantially increase agricultural production, contributing to local economies and employment.

Tenure reform is also critical for economic reasons. The recent land audit shows that about 46% of our arable land is found in the former homeland areas, which is important because arable land is where most of our agricultural potential resides, which is not surprising in an arid and semi-arid country.

For example, a 10ha banana farm in the Nkomazi region of Mpumalanga is much bigger in every other respect — turnover, mechanisation, labour, marketing, technology — than a 1,500ha sheep farm in the Karoo.

The land debate must move both redistribution and tenure reform forward so that ownership and productivity can be achieved simultaneously.

This will require resources, yet in last year’s budget land reform was given a very low priority, contradicting official statements.

Paul Jackson

Parkview