LETTER: SAA rescue does not fly

Simi Siwisa believed that putting South African Airways into business rescue might hurt the country’s image (How business rescue for SAA could hurt country’s image, May 7). I suggested that trying to keep a bankrupt airline operational might hurt our image a good deal more.

He has now suggested that I should help him structure the business rescue (Debate on SAA welcome, May 28). I must decline. I learnt to recognise hopeless cases a long time ago.

Prof Philip Lloyd

Rosebank, Cape Town