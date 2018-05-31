Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SAA rescue does not fly

31 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Simi Siwisa believed that putting South African Airways into business rescue might hurt the country’s image (How business rescue for SAA could hurt country’s image, May 7). I suggested that trying to keep a bankrupt airline operational might hurt our image a good deal more.

He has now suggested that I should help him structure the business rescue (Debate on SAA welcome, May 28). I must decline. I learnt to recognise hopeless cases a long time ago.

Prof Philip Lloyd
Rosebank, Cape Town

