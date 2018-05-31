Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nonhlanhla Makhuba remains on the team

31 May 2018 - 05:30
Nonhlanhla Makhuba. Picture: MARK SMYTH
Nonhlanhla Makhuba has not been removed from the Johannesburg mayoral committee, as alleged by Business Day (EFF pulls the plug on Mashaba’s price hikes, May 30).

I have at no point had any reason to doubt Makhuba, who remains a valued member of the mayoral committee and part of the coalition in Johannesburg. Her achievements in the transport department have been exceptional against the backdrop of the challenges that have been inherited by the multiparty coalition government.

I acknowledge that the error was not made in bad faith, and appreciate Business Day’s actions in correcting it.

Herman Mashaba
Executive mayor of Johannesburg

