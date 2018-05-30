Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Motlanthe’s tinpot talk

30 May 2018 - 05:30
Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has in the past displayed wise leadership, but I believe history will judge him harshly for his foolish comments on what he termed "tinpot dictators" among traditional leaders blocking land reform.

Equally, I have high regard for the integrity of Business Day and its normally wise and balanced editorial comments. But this is an exception. May I suggest that the writer read what the governor of Natal, Sir Arthur Havelock, told the leaders of "British Zululand" as "supreme chief" in June 1897.

Motlanthe is saying much the same thing and, by implication, you are endorsing it.

Arthur Konigkramer
Durban

