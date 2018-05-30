LETTER: Motlanthe’s tinpot talk

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has in the past displayed wise leadership, but I believe history will judge him harshly for his foolish comments on what he termed "tinpot dictators" among traditional leaders blocking land reform.

Equally, I have high regard for the integrity of Business Day and its normally wise and balanced editorial comments. But this is an exception. May I suggest that the writer read what the governor of Natal, Sir Arthur Havelock, told the leaders of "British Zululand" as "supreme chief" in June 1897.

Motlanthe is saying much the same thing and, by implication, you are endorsing it.

Arthur Konigkramer

Durban