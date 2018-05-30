LETTER: Introduce rugby ratings

The Ashwin Willemse saga suggests that it is time for a formal, visible rating system for all players in the senior domestic rugby competitions.

Who is the best scrumhalf in SA? And who are numbers two, three and four?

In most other sports such ratings exist and it should be within the ambit of those who administer and sponsor the game in SA to devise a system to scrutinise, evaluate and tabulate performances of senior rugby players.

While this may give only one, narrow perspective on the question of "merit", it would surely be a good starting point and should lend a more congenial atmosphere for Saturday afternoon clubhouse debates.

Michael Rubin

Via e-mail