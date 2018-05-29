LETTER: Taxpayers billed for Zuma

That former president Jacob Zuma is "too broke" to fund the legal actions he would like to take to fight the impending 16 criminal charges in relation to the arms deal, raises an interesting question.

This stems from the government policy (for certain individuals only, mind) that if those charged with a criminal offence were in the employ of the state at the time of the alleged crime then the state (ie taxpayers) will fund their legal bills, but on the proviso that the legal costs be repaid to the state should they be found guilty. This policy is a no-win situation for the taxpayer and should be halted. You win, we pay. You lose, we also pay.

We already know that Zuma’s legal costs for defence in these cases has cost the taxpayer R15.3m. We also know Zuma is "broke". What, therefore, are the chances of the state recouping any of this amount, let alone further legal expenses from Zuma, if he is found guilty? The short answer is zero. Prisoners don’t earn salaries.

Roger Godsmark

Pietermaritzburg