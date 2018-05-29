LETTER: Public sector drains us

It is common knowledge that public-sector jobs pay far better than those in the private sector. It is also common knowledge that the public sector does not deliver, in that there is no culture of productivity. We now also know that government is spending almost R600bn a year on wages.

It might be interesting for a study to be done as to what it would cost if the entire government service was outsourced. The citizens cannot allow this to continue — at the end of the day each every single citizen is suffering as a result. Come next year’s elections it is incumbent upon the public to protest over how much government costs, and how little they get for their money.

Michael Bagraim

DA labour spokesman