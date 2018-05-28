LETTER: People want land security

The assertion that fixating on documented private-property ownership is misplaced, as stated by Ayabonga Cawe, misses an important point (Misplaced fixation on title deeds is a convenient diversion, May 21).

The land use and control explained by Cawe, quoting Archie Mafeje, are of course quite understandable in unsophisticated and underdeveloped societies. However, I suggest that apart from a few starry-eyed romantics and extreme Marxists, most Africans of all colours actually want to own a patch of land they can call their own, build on it with security of tenure and — if it is large enough — use it productively.

It is tribal control of land, often in despotic traditional circumstances, that explains why rural areas are still so poor.

The land is used largely on a subsistence basis as any material improvements belong to the local induna — those implicit reversionary rights. Ask the people farming on land "owned" by the Ingonyama Trust if they would prefer direct ownership instead of having to pay the Zulu king a rent they cannot negotiate for use of land they can be moved off by an arbitrary decision based on tribal custom.

There is no reason why land shared by those who work it cannot be owned by them. It is merely the outdated Marxist interpretation of those words that continues to be propagated and hinders development. The situation of mineral rights is not the same as that of rural land in particular. The government is well aware that if meaningful security of tenure is not provided over mineral rights and the land over them, there will be no capital investment and so no mining.

Robert Stone

Linden