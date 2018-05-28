LETTER: Debate on SAA welcome

I am disappointed that as an academic Prof Philip Lloyd does not seem to have read past the headlines on the issue of South African Airways and business rescue (Bankrupt SAA is of no use, May 10).

He missed an opportunity to provide vital analysis and input on a serious national crisis that has significant implications for our country. I would welcome a debate with him on the substance of my analysis (How business rescue for SAA could hurt country’s image, May 7) and would like to offer an opportunity to refute the main points offered in my opinion piece before we can draw any logical conclusions.

The article was about sovereign debt, cross defaults and the limited room to manoeuvre for South African authorities. Various other commentators have since used similar arguments to caution against placing SAA under business rescue, and the possible unintended consequences of the current proposals.

I would have expected a better response from Prof Lloyd and urge him to use his vast experience to provide an alternative analysis on the incompatibility of business rescue and state-owned companies. This is the only way to contribute meaningfully to debates.

Simi Siwisa

Via e-mail