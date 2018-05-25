LETTER: Grahamstown’s recovery is coming on nicely

Mpumelelo Ncwadi made some excellent points in his letter (Grahamstown is in a shambles, May 23). However, it is not strictly accurate to say the "provincial executive committee has taken over administration of the municipality". What has happened is that an experienced acting municipal manager, Ted Pillay, has been deployed there from Sarah Baartman District Municipality, and Makana Local Municipality is on a list that national government is prioritising.

Some changes have taken concerted pressure by civil society.

Pillay’s deployment was the result of sustained pressure by the Concerned Citizens Committee to Save Makana, a coalition the association supported. The Grahamstown Residents’ Association (GRA) also lobbied provincial government to rehabilitate major roads through our city that belong to the province. One of those roads is currently being resurfaced. Meanwhile, members of the business community have been mobilising funding to fix other roads.

We have also supported a project called MobiSAM that aids residents in reporting service delivery problems.