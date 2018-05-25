LETTER: All manner of manna

Hats off to William Yang, CEO of Sail Group, which is part of Singapore-based investment company Zentosa (Yang aims to challenge China with chrome plan, May 21). This plan is manna from heaven for SA — may it come to fruition without interruption. It is a win-win situation for China, SA and Africa.

The Chinese ambassador to SA also needs to be commended for clearly setting out China’s strategy for Africa. China can assist SA more than any other country as a result of experience gained in raising the standard of living of its huge population over a relatively short period. As a measure of progress China has lifted its GNP per capita to about $9,000 from a low base.

According to the ambassador, 100-million Chinese tourists visit other countries each year. If SA could attract just 1% of this, it would amount to 1-million tourists. A rule of thumb is that for every additional tourist to the country at least one job is created. SA must just stop shooting itself in the foot.

In July, Barberton is expected to be declared a Unesco world heritage site due to the surrounding mountains that contain some of the most widely accepted fossil evidence for Archaean life. This could be a game changer for a struggling town — a new gold rush.

Ned Sturgeon

Barberton