LETTER: Beware of connotations

Words convey more than their dictionary definitions, so politicians should be careful with words even if used for electoral purposes.

This is an extract from East West Street by Philippe Sands: "Hitler arrived in Vienna to address a vast crowd on the Heldenplatz. Within days a plebiscite ratified the takeover and the first 151 Austrian opponents of the Nazis were on their way to Dachau. Jews were harassed, forced to scrub the streets and were hit by laws that banned them from their professions and had their businesses confiscated without compensation."

I am not comparing the respectable wing of the ANC to the Nazis, but an unfortunate choice of words can have sinister connotations, especially when they encourage the less respectable wing and thuggish groups to take them up: marching and chanting in uniforms and exhibiting fascist tendencies. Any change in the Constitution that interferes with due process, the rule of law and the requirement that all administrative acts are reviewable, rational and linked to their stated and lawful object would be illegal and if forced through would lead SA to rogue status.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town