LETTER: Nick Mallett yet to be heard

The regrettable aspect of the ANC insisting that players of colour be included in national teams is that it has sadly given rise to the term "quota players". While it appears Ashwin Willemse probably was not a quota player, some pertinent facts may be of interest.

He played for the Cats (now the Lions) 24 times and scored 15 points (three tries). He played for the Lions seven times, scoring six tries. He represented SA 19 times and scored 25 points.

David Isaacson’s opinion piece was patronising in that it looked condescendingly on Naas Botha and Nick Mallett’s achievements (Ashwin Willemse exposes the depth of rugby’s race problem, May 21). But the media have failed to listen to either Botha or Mallett’s side of the story. This contemptuous attitude is unfair on players of colour and white players.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff