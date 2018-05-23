LETTER: Grahamstown is in a shambles

ANC governance of Grahamstown by the Makana Municipality is disgraceful.

When the municipality came into being it found a functional institution. It is true that the predecessor did not serve the interests of all citizens, but roads did not have potholes, water was delivered, street lights worked, the municipal offices did not look like an informal settlement, rubbish was collected on time. The list goes on.

Then came the incompetent former mayor, Zamuxolo Peter. From that point onwards everything began going south. What businessman Lungile Mxube called the "legacy of corruption" began in earnest. By the time Peter handed the reins to the current mayor, Nomhle Gaga, everything was in ruins. It did not help that Gaga lacks the one important characteristic we expect from a mayor: strong leadership.

Now the provincial executive committee has taken over administration of the municipality. I hope it has the words "you are fired" in its governance lexicon and that it will rid a rudderless Grahamstown of its mayor and her council.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi

Via e-mail