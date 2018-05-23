LETTER: Fatal flaw in land concept

Once again the ANC is debating the concept of appropriation without compensation. There is a fatal flaw in this concept. Most land has some improvements on it. In an urban area this is probably a house or flat. If it is a farm, there are probably fences, barns and the like.

These improvements are usually of a capital nature. Will the owners of the land be compensated for their investment? Maybe the ANC and EFF mean to take over bare land without any services? Who knows if the capital improvements are under consideration? We as a nation are probably looking at years of court cases.

A much better idea has been mooted: tax the land only, give this unearned revenue to the state for its running expenses, and reduce VAT, income and company taxes. Easier, quicker and better.

Andre Quinlan

Via e-mail