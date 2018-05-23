LETTER: Creating a successful SA is not a zero-sum game

Steven Friedman pens a thoughtful column, but mischaracterises the choice facing the DA (DA must decide if its brand of liberalism is about protecting racial privilege or fighting it, BusinessLive, May 23). I would argue that this is precisely not the choice the DA faces.

The DA has a deep and authentic commitment to fighting for equal rights and the expansion of opportunities for all individuals, no matter their race. This commitment flows from a strong and ancient intellectual and philosophical stream in our country’s history. It is not only the preserve of a few enlightened whites. As Friedman notes, our history is replete with examples of brilliant black liberal intellectuals who opposed early race segregation, and who even populated the founding ranks of the ANC (then the South African Native National Congress, or SANNC).

We conceive of the question entirely differently. There need not be any fight between the interests of white and black South Africans. We know there need be no losers in building a shared prosperity for our country. We don’t buy into the false notion of a zero-sum game in which a gain here requires a loss there. We fight to expand access, not to transfer or limit it.

The DA exists to promote meaningful individual freedom, to give people the real ability to self-actualise. Every person should have the power to live the life of their choice and the opportunity to fulfil their potential, so long as it does not stop others from doing the same. This requires the extension of opportunity to everyone.

By its very definition, liberalism is concerned with the promotion of equal access to opportunities and the challenging of power concentration. It involves opposition to all forms of unequal access. There is no brand of liberalism I am aware of that is interested in the preservation of unfair advantage and power concentration.

To enjoy the full benefits of citizenship in a democratic SA, black citizens need the opportunity to overcome the legacy of the past, and white South Africans need to be confident of their legitimacy as full citizens and partners. Opportunity can and must be extended to black South Africans, and white South Africans can and must feel their contribution is valued.

We believe these are mutually reinforcing rather than competing imperatives. Again, we diminish ourselves when we fall for the easy narrative perpetuated by populists and demagogues that this is a zero-sum game.

Racial reconciliation and redress is much more difficult against a backdrop of economic under-performance and government failure, such as we are experiencing now. That’s why it is true to say the extension of opportunity to black South Africans is held back by both the legacy of apartheid and by government failure.

This is the DA’s raison d’être — to govern in a way that undoes the legacy of apartheid, and which corrects the worst failures of our present government.

We do so by fighting the concentration of power in the government and fighting to keep power as close to the people as possible. That’s why we make the case for a market-driven rather than state-led economy, for individual rather than state ownership of land, and for a level playing field for small business. We oppose the concentration of power in big government and in big business because it crowds out competition and individual ingenuity. The DA’s approach would unleash economic growth, and nothing could do more for racial reconciliation and redress.

Geordin Hill-Lewis

Chief of Staff to the DA Leader

