LETTER: Willemse incident brings out the worst

The Ashwin Willemse incident has brought out the most unprofessional responses from our leaders. To express a view on a contentious topic in absence of the facts is inexcusable. There is only one indisputable fact — the unprofessional behaviour of Willemse in walking off the set in the middle of a live broadcast.

"As the ANC we believe that Ashwin’s public walkout is a result of what many black people experience in offices and boardrooms across the country," said Faiez Jacobs of the Western Cape ANC. Sport and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa called on SuperSport to suspend Mallett and Botha, while it investigates the incident‚ saying their continued appearance would be "be seen as an endorsement of their alleged racist behaviour".

"What @Ashwinwillemse experienced yesterday is still sadly an experience for too many South Africans," said Mmusi Maimane, leader of the DA.

The only public official who behaved professionally was the chairwoman of the portfolio committee on sport and recreation, Beauty Dlulane, who described the incident as "unfortunate" and called for a speedy resolution.

"The incident is concerning and should be addressed speedily, as it has invoked much emotion … South Africans should be circumspect in commenting on this matter and should allow the investigation to proceed and reach a conclusion. As things are, everyone is venturing an opinion about a matter on which we lack details."

Bravo, Ms Dlulane! You’ve made our so-called leaders look like rank amateurs.

SC Weiss

Parktown North