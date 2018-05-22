LETTER: No occupation of Gaza

Academics Brendan Browne and Emma Keelan are unfortunately totally ignorant of the situation in Gaza (Palestinians need rights, not increased ‘resilience’, May 17).

There is no occupation of Gaza, which is an independent country. The reason the citizens of Gaza are suffering is because Hamas uses all the aid that is donated to build tunnels into Israel and to fire rockets at Israel. Instead of the aid being used for education, hospitals and enhancing the lifestyle of the citizens of Gaza, Hamas continues with its futile terrorism. The most horrific thing about these latest protests is that Hamas puts women and children in the forefront to get maximum media exposure. Israel has every right to defend itself against terrorism and for this reason everything coming into Israel has to be checked at the border crossing. Israel does not prevent aid being transferred into Gaza.

I suggest Browne and Keelan do more research and deal in facts, instead of getting their information from social media and CNN.

G Jacobson

Camps Bay