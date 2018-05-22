Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Downgrade other missions

22 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Image:

The peace process for the past 50 years between the Palestinians and Israel reminds us that the parties are at war, not at peace.

Israel occupied the West Bank and Gaza in 1967 when it won battles in these areas from the Jordanians and Egyptians respectively. Most Israelis would like to see an end to the occupation of the West Bank (Gaza is no longer occupied). All parties need to be prepared to negotiate peace. Hamas doesn’t want to negotiate peace and Fatah says it does, but doesn’t.

Let’s save the taxpayer time and money; while we downgrade our embassy in Israel let’s downgrade our embassies in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Sudan — a proportional response.

SC Weiss
Parktown North

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Surprise, surprise Shivambu shows ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
Wrong decision on land could kill off SA’s US ...
Opinion
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Drastic move of putting SAA into ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA’s visa barriers rival Brexit ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Black firms ready to fill vacuum in accounting ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.