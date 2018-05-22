LETTER: Downgrade other missions

The peace process for the past 50 years between the Palestinians and Israel reminds us that the parties are at war, not at peace.

Israel occupied the West Bank and Gaza in 1967 when it won battles in these areas from the Jordanians and Egyptians respectively. Most Israelis would like to see an end to the occupation of the West Bank (Gaza is no longer occupied). All parties need to be prepared to negotiate peace. Hamas doesn’t want to negotiate peace and Fatah says it does, but doesn’t.

Let’s save the taxpayer time and money; while we downgrade our embassy in Israel let’s downgrade our embassies in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Sudan — a proportional response.

SC Weiss

Parktown North