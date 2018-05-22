LETTER: DA must look to itself

When the DA rips into President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointing Arthur Fraser to the prisons department, surely one could say the same about the failures of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga and mayoral committee member Cilliers Brink with regard to Marietha Aucamp securing a cushy position, based in part on fake qualifications?

Both — members, it is said, of the powerful, Koh-i-Noor party faction — had been intimate with Aucamp as a party colleague for at least a decade. They must surely have known her BTech degree was as real as the phantom of the opera?

If Aucamp, was as self-informed for this position as one needs be, she must have known that if lacking a tertiary qualification for the post she would require a variation of process on another, additional form. None was ever submitted, it seems, so the phantom continued to stalk the stage.

Darius Brouwer

Lyttelton