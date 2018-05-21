LETTER: Anarchy reigns at soccer

Herman Mashaba and the DA have since August 2014 been explaining to Johannesburg residents that we haven’t seen improvement in service delivery because the city’s infrastructure had been so weakened by the incompetent and corrupt ANC that the DA has been focusing on preventing the complete collapse of the metro. There’s truth to this: burst water mains, power outages, broken traffic lights — the ANC sowed the wind, the DA is reaping the whirlwind.

That said, anyone who attempted to get to and from the FNB Stadium for the Sundowns-Barcelona game would have noticed lots of JMPD vehicles parked outside the precinct, but no one directing the traffic.

In fact, the chaos in the crowd control and traffic management at FNB speaks of a city that has abdicated its responsibilities. Had there been a fire or a riot, it would have been a catastrophe. There are regulations imposed on event organisers and managed by the city, but only work when the city feels like it. No one would have been cheeky enough to suggest that these rules had to apply to a football showpiece, so anarchy reigned supreme.

Michael Fridjhon

Parktown