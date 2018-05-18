Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Joblessness conundrum

18 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ALAN EASON/DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: ALAN EASON/DAILY DISPATCH

SA’s unemployment level is high (The statistic that matters most, May 16). In fact, it is not hard to imagine that lifelong unemployment on a massive scale is where we are headed, in SA and perhaps around the world.

How will the permanently unemployed survive? Perhaps we can equalise the differences with guaranteed employment and shorter working hours? Birth control (such as the Chinese "one child" policy)? A universal basic income?

Or, could the answer be that society will entrench itself into "producers" and "consumers"?

Mark Turner
Hartbeespoort Dam

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Cutting loose SAA albatross will be ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Mzwanele Manyi distances ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Moyane’s postcard from the edge
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Israel may be an apartheid state, but so are most ...
Opinion
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Did Patricia de Lille send ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.