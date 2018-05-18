LETTER: Joblessness conundrum

SA’s unemployment level is high (The statistic that matters most, May 16). In fact, it is not hard to imagine that lifelong unemployment on a massive scale is where we are headed, in SA and perhaps around the world.

How will the permanently unemployed survive? Perhaps we can equalise the differences with guaranteed employment and shorter working hours? Birth control (such as the Chinese "one child" policy)? A universal basic income?

Or, could the answer be that society will entrench itself into "producers" and "consumers"?

Mark Turner

Hartbeespoort Dam