Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Freeze out Israel and US

18 May 2018 - 05:30
. Picture: THINKSTOCK
None . Picture: THINKSTOCK

I am disappointed by our government’s lack of decisive action against Israel, which is supported by Donald Trump. It is not enough to diminish the embassy in Israel — we must cut all diplomatic ties with this apartheid state. We must do the same with the US — end trade and cut diplomatic ties.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is worse than Jacob Zuma because his interests are with the global bourgeoisie. He was deployed to the capitalist side by the ANC. His interest is not with the black working class and poor. He is not going to do anything that is going to disturb the transnationals’ exploitation, but will just create more space to further exploit the people of Africa.

Mhlobo Gunguluzi
Gugulethu

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Cutting loose SAA albatross will be ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Mzwanele Manyi distances ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Moyane’s postcard from the edge
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Israel may be an apartheid state, but so are most ...
Opinion
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Did Patricia de Lille send ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.