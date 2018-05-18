LETTER: Freeze out Israel and US

I am disappointed by our government’s lack of decisive action against Israel, which is supported by Donald Trump. It is not enough to diminish the embassy in Israel — we must cut all diplomatic ties with this apartheid state. We must do the same with the US — end trade and cut diplomatic ties.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is worse than Jacob Zuma because his interests are with the global bourgeoisie. He was deployed to the capitalist side by the ANC. His interest is not with the black working class and poor. He is not going to do anything that is going to disturb the transnationals’ exploitation, but will just create more space to further exploit the people of Africa.

Mhlobo Gunguluzi

Gugulethu