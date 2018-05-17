LETTER: Radio 702 standards slip

Radio 702’s journalistic standards in terms of fairness, objectivity and integrity are questionable given the different treatment meted out to the guests that are interviewed.

AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel was interviewed intensely on the policies of his organisation by Eusebius McKaiser. But when Blade Nzimande comes to 702, he is interviewed on his own terms.

McKaiser said AfriForum shouldn’t be given "airtime" on 702. This is against the established democratic journalistic principle of airing all views.

Jeffrey Mothuloe

Montana Park