LETTER: MultiChoice on crony path

It appears that MultiChoice has a problem with the choices made by consumers as to which platform they prefer to access entertainment content (Netflix and Amazon hold unfair advantage, Icasa told, May 11).

New streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are eating into MultiChoice’s subscriber base. Instead of proposing new packages with lower prices, MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela has said the services disrupting MultiChoice’s hold need to be regulated and should have to do "BEE and all the other requirements we do".

Streaming services offer unparalleled access to premium international content at affordable prices; the fact that people are signing up in droves is testament to this. MultiChoice’s fight should be with Icasa, the regulatory authority.

MultiChoice ought not aim to bring down its competitors — if it wants to keep subscribers it should look at improving its offerings and lowering prices, not asking government to step in and force out a service people clearly want. Competition between companies results in better products and lower prices for the consumer.

There is no competition when a company like MultiChoice requests the government to strangle its competitors — that is a form of cronyism, and dismisses consumers’ ability to choose what service they deem best for themselves.

Christo Hattingh

Randburg