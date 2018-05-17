LETTER: Guard freedom jealously

It is high time the people of SA opened their eyes and realised that our freedom was not free. What is happening in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, North West and Eastern Cape shows that this democracy is being taken for granted.

The worst part is that people sometimes invoke names of our late leaders, who made sacrifices to achieve freedom. Why would people kill each other for individuals? They don’t care about the people, nor do they benefit from their shenanigans — only their masters do.

People must now stand up and say enough is enough. Why must our country burn to fight your proxy wars? Any sober people can see that factional politics is not progressive but destroys, and continues to do so against the people’s will.

Supra Mahumapelo has plunged North West into crisis but unfortunately there are people who still support him. He must be isolated if he refuses to do the right thing.

The president has done well by invoking section 100 of the Constitution and putting the entire province under administration. The other provinces must learn from this. Leadership is not about individuals, it’s about the people.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein