Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA must back voting shift

17 May 2018 - 05:15
DA supporters. Picture: ALON SKUY
DA supporters. Picture: ALON SKUY

John Dludlu (Early election will help stop roundabout, May 15) and Carol Paton (Regional ANC conferences offer Cyril Ramaphosa gap to consolidate power, May 15) refer.

The 2003 proposal by the Van Zyl Slabbert Commission that the Constitution be amended to provide for direct democracy, with MPs being voted for directly, should be adopted by the DA as a major part of their political programme. Now that the Zuptas have left the political scene the DA needs a substantial issue with which to go to the electorate. This could be it.

Robert Stone
Linden

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Did Patricia de Lille send ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Cutting loose SAA albatross will be ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TONY LEON: Spectre of past returns to haunt DA ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Aaron Motsoaledi is crippling SA’s ability to ...
Opinion
5.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Patrice Motsepe’s ARC has ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.