LETTER: DA must back voting shift

John Dludlu (Early election will help stop roundabout, May 15) and Carol Paton (Regional ANC conferences offer Cyril Ramaphosa gap to consolidate power, May 15) refer.

The 2003 proposal by the Van Zyl Slabbert Commission that the Constitution be amended to provide for direct democracy, with MPs being voted for directly, should be adopted by the DA as a major part of their political programme. Now that the Zuptas have left the political scene the DA needs a substantial issue with which to go to the electorate. This could be it.

Robert Stone

Linden