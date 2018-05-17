Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Central bargaining is toxic

17 May 2018 - 05:15
Long queues of frustrated commuters in Site C, Khayelitsha, Cape Town. Taxi owners said they were overwhelmed by the number of passengers. Picture: PHILANI NOMBEMBE
The lesson evident from the bus strike is that central bargaining is poisoning industrial relations. It does not take into account that conditions vary from province to province.

Workers have a right to take industrial action against bad employers who pay the lowest possible wages and fail to provide basic benefits. But good employers should be respected by unions. Instead they are dragged into the national strike and suffer serious economic damage.

Their well-paid workers also suffer due to the no work, no pay rule. They have been abused in the power struggles of the union bosses.

More workplace democracy is needed, especially secret ballots before industrial action.

Janine Myburgh
President, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

