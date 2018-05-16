LETTER: Taiwan is part of China

The letter from YY Hsu of the Taipei liaison office was politically motivated in total disregard of facts and universally recognised principle (How China does it, May 11).

The so-called Republic of China (ROC) was founded in 1911, which ended the feudal system that existed in China for thousands of years. Unfortunately, the corrupt Kuomintang regime of the ROC, led by Chiang Kai-Shek, had forgotten the people and was overthrown and replaced by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. This is the history of China.

Whatever the Taiwan authorities say or do, the history and fact cannot and will not be changed — Taiwan has been an inalienable part of China since ancient times.

It is known to all that there is only one China in the world. The government of the PRC is the sole legitimate government representing China, including Taiwan. This One China principle was enshrined and established in UN resolution 2758, and universally recognised.

It is also well known that only sovereign member states are qualified to participate in UN organisations.

It is impossible for local governments of any member state to send their own delegations to the World Health Assembly. If the Taiwan authorities seriously care about the wellbeing of the 23-million Taiwan people, they can join the Chinese delegation to attend the assembly under the One-China principle.

The reunification of China is the common aspiration of all the Chinese people, including those of Taiwan.

Any attempt to create two Chinas, one China and one Taiwan, in the international arena runs against the trend of the time, the common aspiration of the Chinese people and the One China principle, and is doomed to fail.

Li Xinzhu President

All-Africa Association for Peaceful Unification of China