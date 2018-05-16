LETTER: Post Office not up to task

I have now been waiting a month for a letter from France sent to me by registered mail a month ago. I have been to the South African Post Office with the tracking number. They report that the letter has been in Johannesburg since April 25. There is, they say, some blockage in Joburg that affects all mail, though they don’t understand what it is. In effect only local mail — in my case to other addresses in Cape Town — is likely to work.

The implications of this are very serious if even a registered letter cannot get through. In effect we no longer have a proper postal service, and the only way to communicate is either electronically or by courier.

If the Post Office is no longer capable of discharging its basic functions it is difficult to see that adding the 16-million social payments, or a bank, to its tasks make any sense.

RW Johnson

Via e-mail