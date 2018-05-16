Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Opportunity for tourism

16 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
The opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem has caused violence and loss of life, which was to be expected. News reports will focus almost exclusively on the diplomatic fallout, which has already seen SA withdraw its ambassador in Israel.

However, tourism to SA can win during this window of opportunity, especially after the successful hosting of the Africa Travel Indaba, the continent’s premier tourism exhibition show.

The impact might be a decrease of tourism to the US, which is a major tourism destination, and an opportunity for Muslim-friendly SA.

Unathi Sonwabile
Pretoria

