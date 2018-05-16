LETTER: All taxpayers will lose out

There seems to me to be a misunderstanding in reports that the investment in Steinhoff by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) will lead to losses to public servants whose pensions will be paid through the Government Employers’ Pension Fund. In fact, all taxpayers will be the losers, because public servants are on a defined benefit scheme, in which the pension paid is determined by final salaries.

In many private-sector enterprises, this arrangement was changed to a defined contribution scheme, in which the pension paid is dependent upon the performance of the investments. The pill was gilded when markets were flying by the claim that pensioners would benefit by the growth of investments exceeding inflationary and other costs. What happens when economies shrink is different from this rosy picture. Then pensions might well be reduced.

Private-sector pension fund trustees have to protect the assets of their funds, but this means pension payouts must be related to returns on assets. There is no bottomless well from which to draw. In reality, the same eventually applies to the fiscus, but when money for the Treasury runs out, the state has failed.

The investments in Steinhoff by the PIC will not directly affect the pensions of public servants.

Mark Henning

Bryanston