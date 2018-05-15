LETTER: SA needs Middle Way

SA’s history is littered with clashes between whites and blacks over land. Battles were fought and surprises resulted when sharing the land, most notably that blacks often outperformed whites in farming and general entrepreneurship.

After the Boer War it was realised that blacks were so self-sufficient that few wanted to work on the mines for the pittance offered. The Randlords prevailed on the government to deprive blacks of their undisputed ownership of their land. The seminal tuning point was the infamous Land Act of 1913. For the next 80 years black people suffered untold hardships.

After 1994 it was expected that blacks would regain their true share of the land and that their latent entrepreneurial zeal would surface. Unknown is the fact that entrepreneurs only flourish when they are able to own land and property, and are able to build up capital. Vacant land abounds in SA, yet few black people can afford it.

The economic history of Africa after independence shows a common characteristic – that liberation movements cannot run a country properly, even though Africa has enormous fertile lands and untold mineral wealth. The common thread has been that the political elite grab all the wealth for themselves. In SA this was done via tenders, mining licences and underhanded deals.

Henry George, the great economist, proposed a solution that is now known as the Middle Way (combining the best of communism and capitalism). This recipe was followed by the Asian Tigers – no value-added tax and very light taxation on incomes and company profits, and the imposition of a land value tax to fund the government. Firmly coupled was private ownership of land.

George’s thinking could solve all our problems, but will it ever be given a chance?

Andre Quinlan

