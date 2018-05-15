LETTER: Marxism’s analytical use

Tim Cohen appears rather muddled in his column decrying the lure of Marxism, because he conflates Marxism as a social theory with Marxism-Leninism as a political ideology (Marxism is not the magic bullet some politicians hope it is, May 11). While he correctly identifies some of the dangers of the Marxist-Leninist political ideology, he should be careful not to dismiss the power of Marxism as an analytical tool.

As an intellectual approach, Marxism allows us to delve into the hidden abode of economic and social relations, and continues to be used by many academics in SA today to examine everything from the distribution of market power to the allocation of resources.

David Francis

Via e-mail