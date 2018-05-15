Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Marxism’s analytical use

15 May 2018 - 05:30
A boy plays under a portrait of Karl Marx. Picture: REUTERS/JASON LEE
A boy plays under a portrait of Karl Marx. Picture: REUTERS/JASON LEE
Image:

Tim Cohen appears rather muddled in his column decrying the lure of Marxism, because he conflates Marxism as a social theory with Marxism-Leninism as a political ideology (Marxism is not the magic bullet some politicians hope it is, May 11). While he correctly identifies some of the dangers of the Marxist-Leninist political ideology, he should be careful not to dismiss the power of Marxism as an analytical tool.

As an intellectual approach, Marxism allows us to delve into the hidden abode of economic and social relations, and continues to be used by many academics in SA today to examine everything from the distribution of market power to the allocation of resources.

David Francis
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Regional ANC conferences offer Cyril ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Donald Trump’s move against Iran is a ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Lies, lies and more lies — without sound ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: North West: a symptom of poor ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
5.
RON DERBY: Christo Wiese is fooling no one, he is ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.