LETTER: Bad news for our future

The World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report, released last week, ranks SA last out of 137 countries. Although the head of the International Labour Organisation in SA disputes these findings, it is bad news for our country. Investors are now starting to consider Zimbabwe for investment opportunities, and delegations have apparently been flying in from across the world to investigate.

Russia, Canada, Japan and India are some of the countries eyeing economic opportunities in Zimbabwe. In the past six months $3bn of foreign investment has purportedly already been secured. This is more than SA secured in the same period.

This is the upshot of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to pursue criminal elements in government. Indeed, he has played the gentleman and is going by the book. North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and others should have been arrested and allowed out on bail. There is a prima facie case against him and others such as Ace Magashule, Mosebenzi Zwane and Nomvula Mokonyane. Of course, they are innocent until proven guilty, but with a little creativity the president could have removed people like Shaun Abrahams and placed him elsewhere, as he did with former spy boss Arthur Fraser, to restore the effectiveness of the prosecuting authority.

It is these protracted delays that have severely damaged our country and now retard the economy. The picture painted by the World Economic Forum is bleak — indications are that even Zimbabwe will eventually overtake us as an investment destination.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff