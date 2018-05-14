LETTER: World is safer with Trump

A red light for Donald Trump for pulling out of the Iran nuclear accord? I strongly suggest the Third Umpire read the Art of the Deal.

How could the previous US administration have negotiated a deal that allowed Iran to continue developing its ballistic missile programme to give it the capability of striking both Israel and the US with nuclear warheads, plus allow access for inspections only to specific agreed sites, plus allow cessation of all sanctions with immediate effect, and lastly allow its nuclear programme to kick back in after 2025 (only seven years away), which would give Iran full nuclear warhead capability within one week?

What’s not to like, you may ask. Ask the Israelis, whose very existence was threatened by this deal. They said from the start that you cannot negotiate with criminal leaders who sponsor death and destruction around the world. The world is a far safer place with Trump in charge.

Steve Pendray

Via e-mail