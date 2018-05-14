LETTER: Tobacco bill is draconian

In the preamble to the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill gazetted last week is the following: "Recognising that there should be a precautionary approach to the regulation of electronic-delivery systems" and "the long-term harmful effects of using electronic delivery systems remain unknown". (New tobacco products bill extends reach over electronic smoking, May 11).

The bill then proposes that draconian measures be taken against electronic-delivery systems, whether they deliver nicotine vapours or just flavoured vapours. This makes as much sense as prohibiting sex on the basis that it may lead to pregnancy, which might result in a birth, which will certainly lead to death.

With all the problems we have in SA, this proposed legislation should be consigned to the garbage dump.

Dave Lardner

Via e-mail