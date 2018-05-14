LETTER: Liberals did win a seat

Please correct the only mistake in Peter Bruce’s excellent column (A cry for the beloved liberalism of Paton, May 10). The Liberal Party did win a seat in Parliament. The Africans on the separate voters’ roll elected Margaret Ballinger as their MP.

This so enraged Afrikaner nationalists Verwoerd and Vorster that they terminated African-elected seats in Parliament in 1960. Next the Nats banned Liberal Party leaders such as Peter Brown, Peter Hjul and Ann Tobias in 1964.

Finally they criminalised the Liberal Party itself in 1968.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont