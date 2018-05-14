Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Liberals did win a seat

14 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Please correct the only mistake in Peter Bruce’s excellent column (A cry for the beloved liberalism of Paton, May 10). The Liberal Party did win a seat in Parliament. The Africans on the separate voters’ roll elected Margaret Ballinger as their MP.

This so enraged Afrikaner nationalists Verwoerd and Vorster that they terminated African-elected seats in Parliament in 1960. Next the Nats banned Liberal Party leaders such as Peter Brown, Peter Hjul and Ann Tobias in 1964.

Finally they criminalised the Liberal Party itself in 1968.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
RON DERBY: Christo Wiese is fooling no one, he is ...
Opinion
2.
When communities benefit from tourism, the ...
Opinion
3.
SA has the R&D in place, but it’s not ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Airport laptop tax unfair
Opinion / Letters
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: How the Supra Mahumapelo issue ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.