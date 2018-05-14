LETTER: Beat them or join them

It is interesting to see how Mmusi Maimane has adopted the narrative of the ANC, that "white privilege" justifies blaming the ills of SA on whites.

The white population has actually decreased over the past 22 years, while the black population has increased by 15-million, three times the size of the present white population. Millions of these people have been born into situations where there is no functioning family unit. How can black society be successful with this type of statistic?

How is this the fault of white people? I am certainly not going to vote for a party and leader who blames 50% of his voters for the problems of the country because he is sucking up to "new voters".

The problem with this country is the ANC and its social and economic policies. It has no ethics or honesty. You either show the voter an alternative to this or you join them.

Rob Tiffin

Cape Town