LETTER: We have hit rock bottom

Twenty-five horses owned by the army had to be put down by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Potchefstroom because they were malnourished.

The specialist infantry capability unit failed to feed and maintain its own horses, which were found to be eating soil and their own faeces.

This is a national disgrace. Mahatma Gandhi once said the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated. Aside from the corruption and looting by ANC government officials, it seems that our country’s morals are disintegrating across the board. We have hit rock bottom.

Our government is inept and disreputable and, clearly, incapable of doing anything right. Those in charge at the army base ought to be prosecuted with the full might of the law.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

