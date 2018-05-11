Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We have hit rock bottom

11 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Twenty-five horses owned by the army had to be put down by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Potchefstroom because they were malnourished.

The specialist infantry capability unit failed to feed and maintain its own horses, which were found to be eating soil and their own faeces.

This is a national disgrace. Mahatma Gandhi once said the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated. Aside from the corruption and looting by ANC government officials, it seems that our country’s morals are disintegrating across the board. We have hit rock bottom.

Our government is inept and disreputable and, clearly, incapable of doing anything right. Those in charge at the army base ought to be prosecuted with the full might of the law.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Supra Mahumapelo opted not to ...
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane presses the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Airport laptop tax unfair
Opinion / Letters
4.
PETER BRUCE: A cry for the beloved liberalism of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: DA vs De Lille: the hypocrisy
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.