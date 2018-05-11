LETTER: Trump thinks short-term

True to his life-long high-stakes gambling and attention-diverting style, US President Donald Trump has angered his closest allies, with the exception of Israeli President Benjamin Nethanyahu, and even humiliated some, by withdrawing from the Iran deal after they tried to convince him otherwise.

His only immediate success has been to temporarily divert attention from his increasing problems on the home front, especially the Russian election interference investigation, which is closing in on him.

The world has become a more unsafe and uncertain place with this unstable and impulsive man at the helm of the superpower.

Trump is enthusiastically setting the scene for what he hopes to be a dramatic "win" on a big stage in North Korea, even bigger than The Apprentice! However, North Korea is not a done deal yet, and he is by far not the most important player. The Chinese are quietly pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Kim Jong-un has been summoned twice for meetings with the Chinese leader. Both leaders have the same aim — to reduce US influence and military presence in their region. So far, Trump has been playing into their hands. Both China and North Korea do long-term planning. Trump, on the other hand, thinks short-term, currently largely aimed at calming stormy weather close to home.

We are living in interesting times, as the Chinese would say.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag