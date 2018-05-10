Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Markets, water don’t mix

10 May 2018 - 05:30
Journalists have the great advantage of professional naivety — their job is to ask apparently simple questions and report the confused and contradictory answers. If he had taken that approach, Robert Gentle would not have written his silly article (We pay for oil and food, so why not allow water to be market driven? May 3).

Had he asked the question, he would have been told that markets don’t work well for water. It is large volume, low value with uncertain demand (check Australia’s desalination plants, most of which have not been used since they were built during the drought).

Generally, private providers are only interested if they are given a weakly regulated monopoly or, as in Australia, a guaranteed "take or pay" price. Alternatively, they may be willing to take over public infrastructure if it is given cheaply.

Mike Muller
Johannesburg

