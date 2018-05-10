Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bankrupt SAA is of no use

10 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: SUPPLIED

I don’t know where Simi Siwisa studied logic, but I suspect the Bell Pottinger School of Propaganda (How business rescue for SAA could hurt country’s image, May 7). Having an airline that is broke really does nothing for our image.

Failing to recognise that the overstaffed, maladministered airline we possess must be rescued from bankruptcy if it is to survive is a clear sign of incipient blindness. Can I suggest that Siwisa seek help without delay?

Prof Philip Lloyd
Energy Institute, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

