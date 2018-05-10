LETTER: ANC put SA in sorry state

International surveys show that SA dropped from 28th in the World Economic Forum ranking of investment destinations to 61st in 2017. In the IMD Global ranking, SA is now number 53 out of 63 countries, from 37th previously. In the World Bank Doing Business index, we are now ranked 82nd, after once being at 28.

Clearly the ANC must shoulder the blame for this catastrophe since it has governed for 24 years. Corruption and extensive pillaging of the fiscus by party members and government officials have taken their toll. Then there are the ministers who would be unemployable in the real world, such as Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane, whose ineffectiveness defies belief.

Others are simply cunning. Their Machiavellian skills, like their rapacity, is limitless. Mosebenzi Zwane and Ace Magashule have yet to prove their innocence in the Estina dairy saga, among others. Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba was often heard cautioning officials to curb wasteful expenditure, yet it emerges that he wasted R870,000 taking his wife on trips ostensibly aimed at promoting investor confidence.

Our country can no longer afford these ignorant and imprudent politicians who have wrecked the economy. Justice must prevail — the world must see that we jail corrupt officials if we are to restore investor confidence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa can save either SA or the ANC. He cannot do both.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff